FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 23
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 23, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's finance minister and China's ambassador to Canada will officially inaugurate the opening of a Canadian offshore trading hub for the Chinese currency on Monday, a move that will make transactions cheaper for companies doing business with the East Asian giant and could boost trade between the two countries. (bit.ly/1CPYc2E)

** The New Democratic Party would pull Canadian troops out of the mission to Iraq should it form the next government, Leader Thomas Mulcair said. (bit.ly/1CQ2QxK)

** A potentially historic clinical trial for a stroke drug will begin rolling out in ambulances in Ontario's Peel Region this week. Beginning Monday, emergency medical services will administer the Canada-made drug NA-1, or a placebo, in a double-blind experiment that will involve 558 patients across Peel. (bit.ly/1ECaFCj)

NATIONAL POST

** DoctorCare Inc has carved out a surprising business niche, working for physicians, contacting their patients and taking a cut of the hundreds of millions of dollars in incentive payments the Ontario government offers doctors to encourage various types of preventive healthcare. (bit.ly/1C47apD)

** The Canada Border Services Agency has issued a removal order for a Mexican man with Stage 4 cancer that would force him to leave his Canadian wife and son and put his life-prolonging treatments on indefinite hold. (bit.ly/1HoTxm0)

** In the face of a public and political backlash, the Conservative government has reinstated a program that will allow 50 developmentally disabled Ottawa workers to continue sorting and disposing of federal documents. (bit.ly/1LNyeRQ) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.