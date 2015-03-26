PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway Co head Claude Mongeau saw his bonus capped in 2014 because of a "deterioration" in the company's safety record. Mongeau, chief executive of Montreal-based CN, was paid a total of C$9.3 million ($7.49 million) last year, a 14 percent increase, but saw a portion of his eligible bonus reduced because of what the board of directors said was a rise in derailments and employee injuries. (bit.ly/1NbKgSg)

** Ottawa's delay in staking out a position on a new Beijing-led infrastructure bank is raising questions about the Conservative government's strategy toward China at a time when relations between the two countries appear to be improving. (bit.ly/1FWuOai)

** Federal Conservatives have circled July 20 as the date Ottawa will deposit hundreds of dollars into the bank accounts of Canadian parents, a sudden windfall that will come just three months before election day. (bit.ly/1OAfYdr)

NATIONAL POST

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp's proposed acquisition of 173 English-language Sun Media publications was given a green light by Canada's Competition Bureau on Wednesday, paving the way for the creation of what will become the country's largest digital news and newspaper organization. (bit.ly/1GlgN6r)

** Investment in Canadian oil plays has peaked and will not reach 2014 levels for at least another five yeas, a new report from the Conference Board of Canada predicts. (bit.ly/19TsKEf)

** Compensation packages for Ontario public servants have risen so much during the last 10 years of Liberal rule that they have outpaced inflation and new hires while adding billions to the debt and deficit, a new Fraser Institute report finds. (bit.ly/19P6awz)