PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Alberta government plans to raise C$9.746 billion ($7.78 billion) in debt this year, the largest financing it has done in at least 15 years as the province copes with a painful slump in oil prices. (bit.ly/1OCgwQ8)

** The Supreme Court of Canada is scheduled to rule on Friday morning on whether Quebec has the right to obtain records from the now-abolished federal long-gun registry or whether Ottawa can destroy the records. (bit.ly/1ICJyLg)

** A hundred Iranians who wish to become business immigrants to Canada have written to Foreign Affairs Minister Rob Nicholson complaining that his office delayed their applications for up to two years because of economic sanctions against Iran. (bit.ly/1xjYBYW)

NATIONAL POST

** Comark Inc, owner of Ricki's, Bootlegger and Cleo, has joined the swelling ranks of homegrown Canadian fashion chains who have filed for bankruptcy protection and are closing some stores. (bit.ly/1BtzePW)

** In a sign of how touchy bilingualism issues can get in New Brunswick, the province's education minister has vowed to take action after learning French and English-speaking students have been travelling on the same school bus. (bit.ly/1CsPHZi)

** Average energy bills in Ontario are set to increase by as much as C$137 a year starting in 2016 due to program changes announced by the Liberal government on Thursday, including a new rebate to help low-income families. (bit.ly/1Nljfdl)