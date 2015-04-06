PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Toronto District School Board will be trimming another C$7 million from its budget, on top of making C$16.5 million ($13.22 million) in cuts to balance its budget. To achieve the new savings, the board will not be filling some jobs that come open mid-year, says trustee Robin Pilkey. (bit.ly/1yOzMzy)

Nigel Wright, the former chief of staff to the Prime Minister, will likely be the Crown's final witness in Mike Duffy's fraud and bribery trial that will start on April 7, sources have said. (bit.ly/1GYmV4K)

Google Inc is launching an advertising campaign on Monday aimed at attracting more advertisers to its online video service, YouTube. The ads, which will appear online and on billboards and transit ads in Toronto, are part of a larger effort to increase YouTube's audience and the star power of its highest profile video creators. (bit.ly/1GYhPFU)

NATIONAL POST

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has set up a "multilateral forum of trusted partners" to share information on suspected extremists travelling abroad - a group that extends beyond its customary Five Eyes spy network, a newly released memo says. (bit.ly/1GYj9Zf)

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has described the debate within the agency over the arrest, rendition and torture of Canadian Maher Arar, saying multiple colleagues warned against it because they were convinced they were punishing an innocent man. (bit.ly/1GYlGCB)