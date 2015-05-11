PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** As Ontario's public elementary school teachers are about to join job-action ranks Monday, the talks between the province and its teachers groups have focused on class size and working conditions while issues about wage and pension issues have not been front and center. The province's public elementary school teachers, meanwhile, are refusing to perform some administrative duties. (bit.ly/1bJQFpu)

** After more than a year, the Personal Support Worker "wage enhancement" program is beset by so many complexities that the Canadian government has delayed indefinitely the second phase of the pay hike - a C$1.50 ($1.24) an-hour raise that was due April. (bit.ly/1EsIczh)

** Canada's oil provinces will be slammed this year, with a full-on recession in Newfoundland and Labrador, BMO Nesbitt Burns warns in a new outlook. (bit.ly/1QB9vPD)

NATIONAL POST

** According to newly released data from Statistics Canada, 71 percent of all Canadian families carried some form of debt in 2012 which included money borrowed to buy cars, new kitchens and mortgages. This means that the vast majority of this debt is mostly made up of middle and upper earners. (bit.ly/1E1TlFG)

** An alleged British Columbia hitman who was convicted of executing a man and woman during a drug-trade turf war in the Vancouver area has won a new trial because a judge let jurors see a damning re-enactment video made by his alleged accomplice, another hit man who had already confessed to the same killings. (bit.ly/1cIeL5s)

** City council in West Vancouver unanimously voted to support the placement of warnings, similar to those found on cigarette packages, about species extinction, ocean acidification and respiratory problems in children on every gas nozzle. (bit.ly/1QzOa94) ($1 = 1.2123 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)