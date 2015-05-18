FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A senior aboriginal leader in British Columbia says First Nations will continue to oppose oil and gas developments in the province even if it means rejecting billion-dollar payouts - as long as environmental protections are not guaranteed. (bit.ly/1Hcexer)

** After five years of quarter-final defeats, Canada won gold at world hockey championships for the first time since 2007 after a 6-1 thrashing of defending champion Russia on Sunday at O2 Arena. (bit.ly/1deIIKX)

NATIONAL POST

** Ed Devlin, the managing director and head of Canadian portfolio management at Pacific Investment Management Co, believes the market has been signaling such a correction was on the way as prices continued to seemingly defy all reason. (bit.ly/1eaHW1G)

** The widow of an American special forces soldier killed in Afghanistan and another soldier partially blinded by a hand grenade have moved to finalize a default civil-suit judgment against former Guantanamo Bay prisoner and Canadian citizen Omar Khadr. (bit.ly/1QWWvUz) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

