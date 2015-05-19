PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc said that Eric Martel, the president of its business-aircraft division, is leaving the company less than two years after his appointment to the position. He will be replaced by David Coleal, executive vice-president and general manager of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (bit.ly/1JvYPjd)

** GVC Holdings Plc, a London-listed online gambling company, is teaming up with Canadian gaming titan Amaya Inc in its effort to acquire Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc and thwart a rival bid from 888 Holdings Plc. (bit.ly/1cMC1Pa)

** A businessman with Canadian citizenship has been detained by the Israeli government for two weeks and reportedly forbidden from speaking to his lawyer. Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, arrested Ibrahim Siyam when he tried to travel to the West Bank for a conference on economic development of the Palestinian territories, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. (bit.ly/1FlFQoz)

NATIONAL POST

** Gun owners across Canada are starting to hoard bullets over fears of a diminishing supply of .22-calibre ammunition from the United States. Most of Canada's ammunition comes from the United States, a market that has nearly 100 million gun owners clamoring for bullets. (bit.ly/1Hee2jU)

** Stephen Harper has skipped out on answering opposition questions in the House of Commons more often in 2015 than in any other year he has been prime minister. The trend reflects what critics say is an increasingly inaccessible prime minister who, last week, signaled he would not participate in election leaders' debates organized by a consortium of broadcasters. (bit.ly/1Eh8Eut)