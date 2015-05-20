FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 20
May 20, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The British Columbia government will announce plans on Wednesday to sign a project development agreement with the Pacific NorthWest LNG joint venture led by Malaysia's Petronas. (bit.ly/1IKHOmh)

** The new owner of Tim Hortons Inc has closed the cafe chain's U.S. head office just as it is gearing up for a big push south of the border. Tim Hortons is shifting its efforts to build the U.S. business to its headquarters in Canada, spokesman Patrick McGrade said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1FnwwAp)

** Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs has not done a human rights assessment of Saudi Arabia in the past two years even though Ottawa is brokering a C$15-billion ($12.27 billion)arms deal to sell fighting vehicles to Riyadh, a regime with an abysmal record for treatment of women, dissenters and offenders. (bit.ly/1IP8iRU)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc says it will deliver 9,000 business jets over the next 10 years, just days after the Montreal-based company announced it was shedding jobs because of weak demand for the aircraft. (bit.ly/1cOKDVB)

** The Ontario Court of Appeal slashed a jail term handed to a Syrian-born bank robber so he could avoid deportation to his homeland, where he could be conscripted into the civil war. (bit.ly/1PWaI1C)

$1 = 1.22 Canadian dollars Compiled by Zara Mascarehas in Bengaluru

