PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 29
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Teck Resources Ltd will temporarily shutter its six Canadian metallurgical coal mines this summer, a move that will have ripple effects in other sectors of the Canadian economy. (bit.ly/1GJ9YMP)

** Auto makers in Canada whose vehicles contain airbags made by Takata Corp have increased the number of cars, trucks and utility vehicles affected and upgraded voluntary safety campaigns into full-fledged recalls. There are about 1.41 million vehicles in Canada subject to recall. (bit.ly/1GJa7jh)

** Amnesty International Canada is pressing the Ottawa government to reveal details of a C$15 billion ($12.07 billion) arms deal Ottawa has inked to sell fighting vehicles to Saudi Arabia. (bit.ly/1Kt45SS)

NATIONAL POST

** Lower crude oil prices have sent Alberta's economy into a tailspin this year to the point where the province won't be able to avoid a recession, says a report released Thursday by the Conference Board of Canada. (bit.ly/1dBxMqS)

** Taxi-service Uber and other ride-sharing programs are increasingly popular in Ontario and a government review and regulation is overdue, Michael Harris, a Tory MPP, said Thursday. (bit.ly/1SGkrx7)

** The Russian Embassy in Ottawa reprimanded the Harper government Thursday after news emerged that a longtime Canadian resident who was No.2 on the Simon Wiesenthal Center's list of most wanted Nazi war criminals had died. (bit.ly/1GJeACB) ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

