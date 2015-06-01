PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal Competition Bureau has secured a court order forcing Loblaw Cos Ltd to produce a raft of internal documents to determine whether the grocer pushed its suppliers into giving it attractive deals in ways that could be anti-competitive. (bit.ly/1M3fEl3)

** The Conservative government's bill to make some convicted killers spend life in prison with no parole - introduced with great fanfare in early March - is now unlikely to pass before the coming federal election. The Canadian government says it is running out of time to proceed with the controversial Life Means Life legislation, also known as Bill C-53. (bit.ly/1Gg2lil)

** A new report released Monday on marine conservation efforts says Canada is severely lacking in the quantity and quality of its protection for ocean ecosystems. The report released by Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society points to flaws in Canada's marine protected areas - zones intended to conserve aquatic species and habitats under various provincial and federal legislation. (bit.ly/1K3YmFl)

NATIONAL POST

** Journalist Francois Bugingo, whose credibility was put in doubt by an investigation by daily newspaper La Presse last week, published a post on Facebook on Friday night admitting "errors of judgment" and announced that he would step back temporarily from public life. (bit.ly/1RzMihf)

** Veterans Affairs Canada officials felt former minister Julian Fantino's public relations' disasters had "intensified" what was already a glut of "bad press", internal documents show. The documents are part of a secret briefing binder delivered to current Veterans Affairs Minister Erin O'Toole. (bit.ly/1JjhZIC)

** The Truth and Reconciliation Commision that has spent five years examining Canada's history on deaths of aboriginal children in residential schools is to release a summary of its six-volume final report on Tuesday. Justice Murray Sinclair, head of the commission, guessed up to 6,000 deaths but said he couldn't say that with certainty. (bit.ly/1dGlqxF) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)