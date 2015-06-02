PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Oil producer Tourmaline Oil Corp is tapping the market with a C$146 million ($117 million) share issue as much of the energy sector grapples with economic and political uncertainty. (bit.ly/1QlOXIN)

** One of Canada's largest licensed medical marijuana producers says it has repeatedly been hit up by specialized clinics asking for money in exchange for referring patients to them - a practice that underscores the lack of clear rules governing the relationship between consumers, their doctors and growers in the nascent industry. (bit.ly/1FrfI9F)

** Jacques Parizeau, the giant of the Quebec separatist movement who came within a hair of leading nationalists to victory in the 1995 referendum, has died, his wife reported on social media. Parizeau served as Quebec premier for two years from 1994 to 1996 and held vital cabinet posts in the early Parti Québecois governments of the 1970s and '80s. But he will always be known for engineering the 1995 sovereignty vote that came within 54,000 votes of victory. (bit.ly/1M6DL28)

NATIONAL POST

** Amaya Inc has confirmed that its top two executives are named in an investigation by Quebec's security regulators relating to trading activity of the company's stock ahead of the C$4.9 billion ($3.9 billion)PokerStars takeover in June 2014. (bit.ly/1G19jWg)

** A judge has awarded more than C$15 billion ($12 billion)to Quebec smokers in a landmark case that pitted them against three Canadian cigarette giants, an anti-tobacco lobby group said. The plaintiffs included just over one million Quebecers. Two of the big tobacco firms - JTI-Macdonald, part of Japan Tobacco Inc, and Imperial Tobacco - said they'll appeal. The third is Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International. (bit.ly/1dHFvUr)

** The Canadian government has asked the Federal Court for permission to withhold "sensitive" intelligence documents about an Iranian-trained Montreal imam whose passport was revoked last year for national security reasons. A hearing on the matter was scheduled for Wednesday. (bit.ly/1FrhLKM) ($1 = 1.25 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 1.2506 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)