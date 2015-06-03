PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ivanhoe Energy Inc says it is bankrupt after restructuring talks with creditors proved unsuccessful. The company had been working with Ernst & Young to reach a viable restructuring proposal and had already extended the deadline for filing a proposal by a month.(bit.ly/1Gk3DsA)

** Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said on Tuesday that the New Democratic Party government would introduce new climate-change regulations by the end of June, setting the stage for higher carbon levies on the province's oil and gas industry as it copes with the sharp downturn in commodity prices. (bit.ly/1FsPmmN)

** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is becoming more pessimistic about Canada's growth prospects in the wake of the oil price collapse. The OECD now projects Canadian growth this year at about 1.5 percent, down sharply from 2.2 percent during its previous temperature reading in March. (bit.ly/1Mkqrrb)

NATIONAL POST

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has been approached "informally" by at least two large foreign engineering firms that are weighing a possible takeover of the Canadian engineering and construction company. Among the potential buyers are Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and Australia's WorleyParsons Ltd, according to sources familiar with matter. (bit.ly/1ePaf68)

** The Ontario government announced in its spring budget a select 450 grocers would finally be allowed to sell beer by May 2017. But craft ciders, a fledgling industry in Ontario, were 'left behind'. Craft ciders aren't allowed in the beer store retail outlets and are technically classified as a wine in Ontario, leaving the bottled beverage in a regulatory limbo. (bit.ly/1ANhlBK)

** A Surrey, British Columbia couple has been convicted of plotting to detonate bombs at the legislature in Victoria on Canada Day 2013. The British Columbia Supreme Court jury declared Nuttall and Korody both guilty on two charges - conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an explosive substance. (bit.ly/1Mklb6X) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)