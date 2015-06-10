PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Zoocasa, the online discount real estate brokerage owned by Rogers Communications Inc, abruptly shut down, delivering another blow to consumers looking for low-cost options to buy and sell their homes. (bit.ly/1BXsPhg)

** A consortium led by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas is slated to make a preliminary decision this week on whether to forge ahead with plans to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia. (bit.ly/1QnZM2i)

** Canada's battered oil producers face a decade of slowing growth and dwindling production, a sharp reversal for an industry once seen as an economic juggernaut. (bit.ly/1JEQvyX)

NATIONAL POST

** Total SA's chief executive officer, Patrick Pouyanné, says he believes pipelines such as TransCanada Corp's Energy East are the only viable way to develop Alberta's oilsands. (bit.ly/1JEQ33L)

** The country's top federal data-cruncher, Wayne Smith, has mounted his strongest defence yet of the process and quality of Statistics Canada's much-criticized voluntary National Household Survey that replaced the mandatory long-form census four years ago. (bit.ly/1QnZpow)

** A suspected Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant gunman from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with several terrorism offences, the RCMP said Tuesday in a statement that played down reports the 27-year-old was dead. (bit.ly/1MHOYGS)