FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 10
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Zoocasa, the online discount real estate brokerage owned by Rogers Communications Inc, abruptly shut down, delivering another blow to consumers looking for low-cost options to buy and sell their homes. (bit.ly/1BXsPhg)

** A consortium led by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas is slated to make a preliminary decision this week on whether to forge ahead with plans to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia. (bit.ly/1QnZM2i)

** Canada's battered oil producers face a decade of slowing growth and dwindling production, a sharp reversal for an industry once seen as an economic juggernaut. (bit.ly/1JEQvyX)

NATIONAL POST

** Total SA's chief executive officer, Patrick Pouyanné, says he believes pipelines such as TransCanada Corp's Energy East are the only viable way to develop Alberta's oilsands. (bit.ly/1JEQ33L)

** The country's top federal data-cruncher, Wayne Smith, has mounted his strongest defence yet of the process and quality of Statistics Canada's much-criticized voluntary National Household Survey that replaced the mandatory long-form census four years ago. (bit.ly/1QnZpow)

** A suspected Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant gunman from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with several terrorism offences, the RCMP said Tuesday in a statement that played down reports the 27-year-old was dead. (bit.ly/1MHOYGS) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.