PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 15
June 15, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** From Canadian campuses universities and churches to American foundations and Norway's parliament, a debate is raging over whether to divest out of fossil-fuel investments. (bit.ly/1La2Nji)

** The Conservative government is preparing an infrastructure spending spree in the run-up to the fall election, as federal and provincial sources confirm work is heating up to announce new projects under the New Building Canada Fund. (bit.ly/1GHNpJT)

NATIONAL POST

** United Airlines has apologized and offered refunds after passengers complained about having to stay at a Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, military base for 22 hours during an unscheduled stop. (bit.ly/1BgXFq4)

** Amanda Lindhout, the Canadian journalist at the center of a seven-year probe to find the men who kidnapped and brutalized her for 15 months in Somalia, has broken her silence. For seven years, Canadian officials have been trying to track the men who took her hostage, and on Thursday they made one arrest: Ali Omar Ader. (bit.ly/1MVOInA) ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)

