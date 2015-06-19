PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian dairy farmers are grappling with a glut of milk, forcing them to turn growing volumes into low-cost pig feed and sometimes dump it on farms or in sewage systems. (bit.ly/1RfolcT)

** With the aim of spurring northern economic development and ending regulatory gridlock on resource projects, an ambitious research project announced on Thursday will examine the feasibility of constructing a major new infrastructure corridor spanning Canada's north. (bit.ly/1Sv2qAR)

** Canada's top energy regulator has slapped new conditions on Enbridge Inc's Line 9, delaying shipments of Alberta crude to Quebec refineries owned by Suncor Energy Inc and Valero Energy Corp (bit.ly/1RfoCwA)

NATIONAL POST

** Sentiment among oilsands companies has soured over the past year as economic, political and environmental issues have aligned to cripple the Alberta oilpatch, but there is still considerable value in the sector, say analysts. (bit.ly/1FqIMwP)

** Wednesday in Quebec City, Culture Minister Hélène David announced the government will change the regulations under Bill 101 to force chains with English names to include a French slogan or description on their signs. (bit.ly/1Lnc98i)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the federal government will contribute C$2.6 billion ($2.12 billion) toward SmartTrack, the express rail transit plan that was the lynchpin of Tory's mayoral campaign last fall. (bit.ly/1ISN1pL) ($1 = 1.2241 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)