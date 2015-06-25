PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government carefully courted Saudi Arabia in the years leading up to an unprecedented C$15 billion ($12.12 billion) arms sale to Riyadh brokered by Ottawa that remains shrouded in secrecy, documents show. (bit.ly/1FCMsvg)

** Canada's protected dairy and poultry industries are in the crosshairs of the United States and other farm export powers as momentum builds toward a massive Pacific Rim trade deal. Negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are expected to resume shortly, with a deal possible as early as August. (bit.ly/1Ne4xFP)

** Startup wireless carrier Wind Mobile Corp has emerged as a key winner in a deal between Rogers Communications Inc and Mobilicity that awards Wind the cellular airwaves it needs to expand and improve its network at no cost. (bit.ly/1TOrG6Y)

NATIONAL POST

** Ottawa will send 1,650 soldiers to Europe this fall to take part in NATO's largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War, Defence Minister Jason Kenney said on Wednesday at a ministers' meeting at the alliance headquarters in Belgium. (bit.ly/1JkEezK)

** Two of Canada's largest medical marijuana firms are combining in a deal that will create a dominant domestic producer and reshape the fledgling industry. Tweed Marijuana Inc and Bedrocan Cannabis Corp have agreed to merge, the companies said. It is an all-stock acquisition by Tweed that values Bedrocan at about C$58 million ($47 million). (bit.ly/1FCMX8D)

** Rogers Communications Inc was given the green lights it needs on Wednesday for its takeover of the struggling small wireless carrier Mobilicity that is valued at up to C$465 million. (bit.ly/1IfwHRr) ($1 = 1.2379 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)