PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 1
July 1, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government has approved the sale of the famed circus troupe Cirque du Soleil to a group headed by a U.S. private equity firm and its Chinese partners. (bit.ly/1JtR246)

** The union representing 26,000 Loblaw Companies Ltd workers is veering toward a likely strike in the coming days as deadlines for new labor deals loom, according to industry experts. (bit.ly/1f0kK71)

** Citing a recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling, a British Columbia lawyer has asked a Federal Court judge to strike down limits on how much medical marijuana can be carried at one time and whether an individual's grow site can be relocated. (bit.ly/1HwI3Sa)

NATIONAL POST

** Via Rail CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano is optimistic the Crown corporation will be able to find private financing for a C$3 billion ($2.40 billion) dedicated passenger track that he believes could eliminate the company's deficit. (bit.ly/1dwSsPU)

** Canada's economy began the second quarter of 2015 the same way it finished the previous three-month period, continuing to contract as the collapse of oil prices squeezed output in the energy sector and the hoped-for turnaround in manufacturing again failed to materialize. (bit.ly/1Hvw72Y) ($1 = C$1.25) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
