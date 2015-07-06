PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government has softened tough anti-corruption rules for companies that want to do business with Ottawa. The move comes after intense lobbying from industry, which warned of spreading economic damage because of the regulations introduced just 16 months ago. (bit.ly/1H4j8PA)

** One of Canada's most protected industries - British Columbia timber - has been targeted by Japan in the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks, The Canadian Press has learned. (bit.ly/1JIUMBP)

** The Canadian jobs picture has looked like a roller-coaster ride of late. After an unexpectedly strong up month in May, economists are bracing for a flat or down report for June from Statistics Canada this Friday. (bit.ly/1JIWvam)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the fatal shooting of a man after officers in Toronto responded to a report of a man armed with a hammer. The Special Investigations Unit says the incident occurred early Sunday morning in west-end Toronto. The SIU says there was an interaction between the officers and a 45-year-old man, and one officer discharged his firearm. (bit.ly/1exzLMB)

** New warnings are being sounded that doctors are missing signs of sepsis, a potentially catastrophic condition that hospitalizes tens of thousands of Canadians a year, killing up to a third of them. (bit.ly/1HH4Nio)