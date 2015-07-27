PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Insolvent Target Canada's sale of its store leases and other properties fetched far less than the amount the retailer spent initially acquiring its leases - a reflection of the softening retail real estate market in the wake of the U.S. discounter's exit from Canada. (bit.ly/1Ktfu64)

** The newest judge on Ontario's top court, who is part of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's vanguard on the bench, has an explanation for the Conservative government's well-known losing streak at the Supreme Court of Canada: The court's reasoning process is unfair, making it almost impossible for the federal government to defend its laws, such as those involving assisted suicide, prostitution and the war on drugs. (bit.ly/1GTPKem)

** Quebec is moving steadfastly ahead on its Plan Nord project to open up the vast resource-rich northern reaches of the province. But there is one activity notably absent from the to-do list in the 20-year mining-forestry-energy action plan: uranium mining. (bit.ly/1OKjDnY)

NATIONAL POST

** Conservative defector Eve Adams failed on Sunday in her bid to run as a Liberal candidate in the looming federal election. The sitting member of Parliament, welcomed personally into the fold by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, was handily beaten for the party's nomination in the Toronto riding of Eglinton-Lawrence by lawyer Marco Mendicino. (bit.ly/1DHRzLh)

** The imminent federal election campaign will see more money splashed around than ever before in Canada and the deep-pocketed Conservatives can claim a decided advantage - an edge that increases exponentially if Prime Minister Stephen Harper opts for a longer campaign than usual, new number-crunching shows. (bit.ly/1KtghUO)