PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 5
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada and Mexico are joining forces to try and break a major logjam over Japanese autos at the Trans-Pacific Partnership talks. A source familiar with the negotiations said Canadian negotiators showed up at the Maui talks to find that the United States had already cut a deal with Japan on how much vehicle content needs to come from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) countries. (bit.ly/1eSaiNR)

** Alberta's deficit will be "in the range" of C$5.4 billion ($4.09 billion) next year, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said on Tuesday, sticking to a spring forecast even as skidding oil prices prompt deeper cuts in the energy sector. (bit.ly/1JLzRgy)

** The federal Conservative campaign pledge to revive the popular home renovation tax credit comes at a time when Canada's renovation industry is already outperforming the broader economy and booming past the market for new homes. (bit.ly/1gJEEEa)

NATIONAL POST

** A second U.S. investment firm, Mudrick Capital Management LP, is suing Lightstream Resources Ltd over the Calgary-based light oil producer's recent debt restructuring deal, as a growing number of the company's bondholders voice their anger over the debt swap. (bit.ly/1eSq2R3)

** Stephen Harper is looking "weak and vulnerable" on the trade file as the government continues to negotiate a massive trade pact with Asian-Pacific nations during a lengthy election campaign, New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1gJFd0F)

1 US dollar = 1.32 Canadian dollar Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
