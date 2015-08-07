PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** At the first election debate of the 2015 campaign Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and New Democratic Party chief Tom Mulcair tried to paint Stephen Harper as an out-of-touch leader who's frittered away government revenue on tax breaks and remains insulated from the weakening economy. (bit.ly/1IJRg41)

** Alberta's NDP government took heat from the oil patch for its corporate tax hike as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd blamed it for a deep quarterly loss. Canadian Natural, among early vocal critics of the new provincial government's fiscal policies, said it took a C$579-million non-cash charge in the second quarter to account for future tax liability. (bit.ly/1KUdC6H)

** After years of hesitation, Barrick Gold Corp is making it clear to investors that its executives are weighing every single option available. Their immediate goals: to slash the company's crippling debt load and to cut everyday costs. (bit.ly/1K6Ukbn)

NATIONAL POST

** A research paper out of the University of Alberta is calling for more information on foreign investment in Canadian housing and raises the spectre that money laundering may be part of the residential real estate market. (bit.ly/1T9Xdgw)

** In a bizarre election vow ahead of the campaign's first debate Thursday night, Prime Minister Stephen Harper implied that the Conservatives were the only party without designs on taxing the streaming website Netflix. (bit.ly/1KUf7lw) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)