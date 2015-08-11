PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** K+S AG said its shareholders oppose Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc's $8.7-billion bid, the German company's latest attempt to thwart a takeover from the world's largest fertilizer producer. (bit.ly/1HDyDO9)

** Gildan Activewear Inc's founder and CEO is once again selling a big block of his shares in the apparel manufacturer. Glenn Chamandy has entered into a plan with a Canadian financial institution to sell up to 4 million of his common shares in the Montreal-based company over the next year. (bit.ly/1L27U2Q)

** A Calgary-based real estate trust will control one the largest collections of rental apartments in Canada. Under the friendly deal announced on Monday, Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust of Calgary will acquire True North Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust of Toronto. (bit.ly/1gvLcpg)

NATIONAL POST

** Vancouver-based Telus Corp said that Darren Entwistle, 52, who served as chief executive and president for 14 years until relinquishing the job in May last year to become executive chairman, would replace the man who succeeded him, Joe Natale, 51, effective immediately and on a long-term basis. (bit.ly/1P3b9ru)

** Rather than build a deposit-taking bank from the ground up, as previously planned, Home Capital Group Inc said it would buy CFF Bank for about $15 million. (bit.ly/1TjTi5Y)

** More than half of the CSeries orders Bombardier Inc is scheduled to fill over the next three years face some degree of risk that could result in delays or outright cancellations, according to a new analysis by Leeham Co. (bit.ly/1UAl2R0) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)