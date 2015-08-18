PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has purchased a 49 percent stake worth about C$170 million ($129.7 million) in a joint venture to invest in a mixed-use development in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysia's Pavilion Group. (bit.ly/1JeP0GB)

** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is acquiring a majority stake in Melbourne-based Asciano Ltd , an Australian port and rail systems, in a deal worth $8.6 billion, plus debt, aiming to create a competitive international transport heavyweight. (bit.ly/1JePTij)

** Two proposed liquefied natural gas projects by Pieridae Energy Ltd and Bear Head LNG Corp have received approval from the National Energy Board to export LNG, but they are counting on the United States to build pipeline capacity into Canada's New England in order for them to obtain the supply needed to underpin their ambitious plans. (bit.ly/1JeQ5Os)

NATIONAL POST

** Difference Capital Financial Inc, which reported results last week, said on Monday that National Bank Financial was "discontinuing coverage." The bank provided the only sell side analysis on the company. (bit.ly/1NCtNpI)

** The Mortgage Company of Canada, a mortgage investment firm, will pay penalties and costs of C$100,000 to settle allegations brought by regulators over the sale of about C$32.2 million worth of shares to nearly 150 investors. (bit.ly/1NCttaz)

** Centerra Gold Inc's former Chief Executive Len Homeniuk is lashing out at Canadian authorities after his arrest last month in Bulgaria on corruption allegations he says are unfounded and simply an attempt to sway current negotiations over the Kumtor gold mine. (bit.ly/1JeQIrt) ($1 = C$1.31) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)