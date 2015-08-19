PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Oil prices are expected to come under renewed pressure this fall as North American refiners shut down for overdue maintenance and thereby add to already swollen crude inventories across the continent. (bit.ly/1KvtYjm)

** Hackers have followed through on a threat to release online a huge cache of data, including customer information, that was stolen a month ago from cheating spouses website AshleyMadison.com, several tech websites reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1Kvu0YJ)

** Andrew Fastow, architect of one of the biggest corporate frauds in history and former chief financial officer of the now defunct Enron Corp, offered a blunt mea culpa and dished out advice to Canadian governance experts on Tuesday, urging company boards to make decisions as though the business was family owned. (bit.ly/1fo58th)

NATIONAL POST

** China's Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a $50 million stake in Kik Interactive, an investment that values the Canadian mobile messaging company at more than $1 billion, Kik said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1JqpKPt)

** The Quebec convenience store owner's association says more than one in 10 "depanneurs" could be forced to shut down if the provincial government moves forward with legislation to ban menthol cigarettes and other forms of flavored tobacco. (bit.ly/1JqpOPo)

** Oil companies that bankrolled a $9.7 million effort in 2014 to block laws against fracking in California now are focusing their sights on Tom Steyer, the billionaire hedge-fund founder turned climate-change activist. (bit.ly/1JqqCnf) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)