PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 28
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** DHX Media will raise its dividend and buy back up to 10 percent of outstanding shares over the next year. The announcements came as the Halifax-based producer of child- and youth-oriented TV programs issued its financial report for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, a period of rapid growth for DHX. (bit.ly/1QIq0Zd)

** Polluters would have to pay for their actions under a plan to put a price on carbon and set limits for greenhouse gas emissions, New Democrat Leader Tom Mulcair said on Sunday. Speaking in Toronto, Mulcair laid out a platform he said was needed to restore Canada's environmental credibility shredded by the Conservatives under Stephen Harper. (bit.ly/1LgCNnz)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada’s federal Liberals say they can add almost C$146.5 billion ($109.66 billion) in new government spending over the next four years, and still bring the budget back to balance with a surplus of about C$1 billion by the end of a four-year mandate. To get there, they say, a Liberal government would seek out billions in savings from eliminating a number of tax breaks, cutting back on government spending and cracking down on tax evasion. ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
