PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Shopify Inc is making a big push into one of the nation's hottest tech hubs, announcing plans to add hundreds of people to its office in Waterloo, Ontario. Chief Executive Tobias Lutke will be in Waterloo on Thursday to announce the company's new office space which will house up to 300 employees. (bit.ly/1KUJkxM)

** TransCanada Corp is keeping alive its faint hope for the Keystone XL pipeline with a long game that could be re-energized if Republicans win the White House next year. While U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to reject the pipeline over concerns about rising greenhouse gas emissions related to the oil sands, Republicans in Congress remain committed to it. (bit.ly/1FHj4LM)

** Bombardier Inc is exploring the sale of a stake in any of its business areas, not just its rail unit, to ensure it can finish development of its delayed CSeries jet, according to four sources familiar with the situation. The Montreal-based company has hired investment bankers to look at a variety of financing options, the sources said, including selling aerospace or rail assets in full or in part, forming joint ventures or bringing in private equity investors. (bit.ly/1O9VYzW)

NATIONAL POST

** Marcel Aubut stepped down as president of the Canadian Olympic Committee and chairman of the Canadian Olympic Foundation on Wednesday for the duration of a sexual harassment investigation. The COC received a complaint last Friday about Aubut and has retained François Rolland, former chief justice of the Quebec Superior Court, to lead an independent investigation. (bit.ly/1KOaOZ4) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)