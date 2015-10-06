FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 6
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Competition Bureau is continuing its investigation into Loblaw Cos Ltd's pricing practices with its suppliers, even though the grocer plans to discontinue the controversial policies. (bit.ly/1jM5ooA)

** Toronto-based communications giant Rogers Communications Inc said it would apply the next generation of super-high-definition TV technology to 101 live sports broadcasts starting in 2016 and has added a new partnership with Netflix Inc. (bit.ly/1jM5xsk)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian mining industry is celebrating Canada's signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as the deal will gradually eliminate tariffs on Canadian mineral exports in TPP nations, some of which are enormous. (bit.ly/1LeAhYK)

** British Columbia, one of the three provinces according to Moody's that carries an AAA rating, will make a little history on Thursday by closing a 500 million euros 10 year offering, representing the first time that it has borrowed in euros. (bit.ly/1LeABXn)

Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
