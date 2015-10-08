PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Encana Corp has struck a deal to sell Denver Julesburg Basin assets to a group led by the investment arm of the Canada Pension Plan for $900 million. (bit.ly/1LAOeXk)

** The mayors of Canada's major cities are warning Ottawa about a looming housing affordability crisis, and they want the issue front and centre as the federal election campaign nears its end. (bit.ly/1LAKWDA)

** The Prime Minister's Office directed Canadian immigration officials to stop processing one of the most vulnerable classes of Syrian refugees this spring and declared that all UN-referred refugees would require approval from the Prime Minister, a decision that halted a critical aspect of Canada's response to a global crisis. (bit.ly/1LALh9a)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc has a project portfolio of C$38 billion ($29.17 billion) in the works until 2019, encompassing liquids and natural gas pipelines and power generation, Chief Executive Al Monaco told investors during a conference in Toronto on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1LAKlli)

** Len Homeniuk, former chief executive of Toronto-based Centerra Gold Inc, expects to head home to California later this month after a Bulgarian court Wednesday refused to extradite him to Kyrgyzstan on corruption charges. (bit.ly/1LAJiSi)

** Plans by Canada's two main opposition parties to begin fully taxing stock options, if elected, could end up costing taxpayers money, according to a new research study. The study, written by Jack Mintz, a fellow at the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary, says proposals from the Liberals and New Democrats would cost the government money because corporations would demand fully taxed stock compensation be 100 percent tax deductible. (bit.ly/1LAJQHX) ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)