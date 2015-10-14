PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Uber has received a hand from Canadian insurers as it attempts to gain full legitimacy in the country. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says it is pushing some provinces for rule changes that would allow drivers working with the ride-sharing service to obtain a new type of coverage. (bit.ly/1jynzhf)

** British Columbia's fledgling liquefied natural gas industry will overcome the slump in energy markets while addressing aboriginal concerns, the province's Finance Minister, Mike de Jong, says. (bit.ly/1jynPN2)

** Deals continue to trickle into Canada's bruised oil and gas sector as Poland's state-controlled oil company announced on Tuesday it wants to acquire Calgary-based junior producer Kicking Horse Energy Inc. (bit.ly/1jynY37)

** Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is targeting New Democrats in the final days of the campaign, hoping to persuade voters in key Ontario ridings that he has the momentum to win Oct. 19 while laying bare the intense battle between the two parties for progressive voters. (bit.ly/1jyob6n)

NATIONAL POST

** Just when some economists were starting to see a little bit of light, Canada's business leaders are casting some dark shadows over their growth outlook. In fact, about 40 percent of senior company managers say they have become less hopeful of a strong economic performance over the next 12 months, according to a third-quarter survey conducted for Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. (bit.ly/1jyouOH)

** A new report from the Conference Board of Canada is raising alarm bells about the country's office market which the Ottawa-based group says has become saturated with vacancies. (bit.ly/1jyoBcX)

** Scott Perry is going to have his hands full. Perry, 38, has been named the next Chief Executive of Centerra Gold Inc . He will take over on Nov 1 from Ian Atkinson, a veteran mining executive who is retiring. (bit.ly/1jyoKgw)

** A Montreal father, mother and son convicted nearly four years ago of murdering four other family members in an honor killing argue, in an appeal to Ontario's top court, that they were victims of "cultural stereotyping" and "overwhelmingly prejudicial evidence" that should not have been admitted at their murder trial. (bit.ly/1jyoUod) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)