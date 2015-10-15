PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal Party suffered its biggest blow of the election campaign as its co-chair, Daniel Gagnier, stepped down for giving advice concerning the next government to a major oil firm, on the same day Leader Justin Trudeau started to call for a majority mandate. (bit.ly/1Ph4zRP)

** The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal is reviving the debate over temporary foreign workers because side agreements would exempt international companies in Canada from requirements to offer jobs to Canadians first. (bit.ly/1LOgdg0)

** Suncor Energy Inc is zeroing in on operational problems at Syncrude Canada Ltd as it seeks to convince wary Canadian Oil Sands Ltd shareholders that a $4.5 billion hostile takeover is in their best interests. (bit.ly/1LOf9J8)

** The bid to open the secret agreement between the federal government and United States Steel Corp that ended a prosecution against the steel maker has been given new life. The Ontario Court of Appeal has granted stakeholders in the U.S. Steel Canada Inc creditor-protection hearing the right to appeal a ruling by the Ontario Superior Court that sealed the agreement. (bit.ly/1Ox5ldb)

NATIONAL POST

** Development of Bombardier Inc's troubled CSeries jetliner has hit the home stretch, with the company announcing Wednesday that testing is more than 90 percent complete. Bombardier also confirmed that the smaller CS100 version of the aircraft is on track to receive regulatory certification by the end of the year, a deadline the company was determined to meet after several delays. (bit.ly/1Ne4jj4)

** A new report from Royal LePage says while the slump in oil is stifling house prices in Canadian provinces driven by energy markets, other sectors have picked up the slack and taken home values to new levels nationally. (bit.ly/1GHdnZb)

** Stephen Harper did "exactly" what he was supposed to do when bullets started flying outside the room where he was meeting with the Conservative caucus almost one year ago, Canada's Royal Canada Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson said Wednesday. (bit.ly/1NIS411) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)