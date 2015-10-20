FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 20
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** In a stunning political comeback propelled by a national desire for change, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals won a decisive majority on Monday night, bringing an end to the Stephen Harper era and a decade of Conservative rule. (bit.ly/1NS0G5u)

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the target of two U.S. federal investigations over drug pricing and other issues, is making changes to its strategy as it prepares for a lower price-hike environment amid the controversy over industry practices. (bit.ly/1GfLVHm)

** Bombardier Inc's founding family now has more of its wealth tied to legacy snowmobile company BRP Inc than to the global plane and train manufacturer, a curious situation caused by Bombardier's spectacular stock collapse this year. (bit.ly/1MRoDbU)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's Chief Executive Ryan Kubik said on Monday that his board would fight the sale of the company at what it called "firesale prices" and he accused Suncor Energy Inc of taking advantage of insider information to present an "opportunistic and exploitive" bid.(bit.ly/1NSbGQk)

** Hudson's Bay Co spent years reviving its reputation as a fashion-forward destination for shoes and home goods, and now the oldest company in the country wants to highlight an equally important marketing angle to consumers and Canadians: its rugged, snow-encrusted history. (bit.ly/1NSbPDF)

** We're not going to have Stephen Harper to kick around anymore. The Conservative leader has asked his party's national council to reach out to the new parliamentary caucus to appoint an interim leader and implement a leadership contest. (bit.ly/1NSbUXL) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
