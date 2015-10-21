FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 21
October 21, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's oil producers are facing new risks with the stunning election victory of Justin Trudeau, who campaigned on promises of tougher environmental rules and greater ambition in the fight against climate change. (bit.ly/1GhOWHa)

** A new report alleges that made-in-Canada software is being used to cut Yemen's citizens off from learning about the civil war surrounding them. Netsweeper Inc, a Waterloo, Ontario based company, is said to have provided Yemen with Web-filtering technology that changed hands after rebel forces seized more territory. (bit.ly/1QS9K8k)

** Justin Trudeau was still celebrating when the White House raised its first qualms about his agenda: Washington wants Canada to stick with the mission fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. (bit.ly/1jzZU0w)

NATIONAL POST

** Justin Trudeau's majority win in Monday's election paves the way for Canada to legalize recreational marijuana, a move that would transform the country's nascent pot industry overnight. (bit.ly/1W50MLC)

** The newly elected Liberal party does not currently have the legal means to reverse the federal approval of Enbridge Inc's $7 billion Northern Gateway pipeline, says a lawyer involved in a court challenge of the project. (bit.ly/1M6Q8sX)

** Sammy Yatim was 18 when on a warm summer's night in Toronto in 2013, he was shot to death on a downtown streetcar. As prosecutor Milan Rupic told Ontario Superior Court Judge Ed Then and a jury on Tuesday, the teenager was "alone inside a stopped streetcar," with five Toronto Police officers standing just outside, three with guns drawn. (bit.ly/1QSbq1G) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

