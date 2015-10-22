PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Alberta government, which campaigned on balancing the provincial budget by 2018-19, now says it will miss its target by a year. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci blamed slumping oil prices and previous Progressive Conservative governments in Alberta for the decision to break a major election promise. (bit.ly/1GrMCwQ)

** A new premium online fresh-food business is quietly emerging from the unlikely location of a mall parking lot. Penguin Fresh, which bills itself as selling farm-fresh food, is run not by a retailer, but by mall developer Mitchell Goldhar, founder of SmartCentres and chairman of Smart Real Estate Investment Trust, which acquired SmartCentres this year. (bit.ly/1NVEo2U)

** The Ontario government secretly paid $1 million to the Catholic teachers' union and $500,000 to the French teachers' union to buy labor peace. This means three unions have now received payments totaling $2.5 million from the government in this year's round of bargaining. (bit.ly/1jVsBVe)

NATIONAL POST

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has been a hedge fund darling in recent years, a hot stock that has won over some of the most high-profile players, including Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management (IPO-PERS.L) and John Paulson's Paulson and Co. (bit.ly/1LO6jiT)

** Bombardier Inc could be banned from bidding on future Toronto Transit Commission contracts as early as next week, when an exasperated Toronto Transit Commission board will decide how to punish the company for its streetcar production delays. (bit.ly/1PCbwNu)

** When prosecutor Milan Rupic said earlier this week of the Toronto Police shooting of Sammy Yatim that "virtually every event of consequence was recorded on video", he wasn't kidding. On Wednesday at the trial of James Forcillo, who is pleading not guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in Yatim's July 27, 2013 death on a downtown streetcar, jurors got their first look at some of it. (bit.ly/1LpszOM) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)