PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 30

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has extended an olive branch to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley after releasing news about the company's plans to cancel its Carmon Creek project, casting a pall on the new provincial budget unveiled at the same time. (bit.ly/20fn9Oa)

** Home prices in most major housing markets in the country are overvalued, with Toronto and some Western cities facing a high risk of a correction, Canada's federal housing agency warned. (bit.ly/1P1dSpc)

** Alberta lost 63,500 jobs in the first eight months of this year, according to government data, showing the toll weak oil prices have had on the western province. The losses were the largest since the global economic crisis when the province shed 72,500 jobs over the same period in 2009. (bit.ly/1P9pkxm)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Nova Scotia offered its customers an American Express card, but the bank is not part of Apple Inc's plans to roll out Apple Pay in Canada through the American credit card company. (bit.ly/1NcUVOE)

** Against a backdrop of considerable political intrigue in Ontario, Hydro One, the former provincially owned transmission and distribution company, priced its initial public offering. The entity will sell a minimum of 81.1 million shares at C$20.50. (bit.ly/1RDnnIL)

** Stephen Harper will be remembered as an average or better prime minister by most Canadians, significantly more than the 31.9 percent who voted for the Conservative Party in the last election, according to a new poll released Friday. (bit.ly/1kg34pL)