PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Suncor Energy Inc is plotting a regulatory challenge to Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's new shareholder rights plan while pressing a case that its takeover target risks being left without an offer as time wears on. Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said the board of Canadian Oil Sands had a more valuable bid from his company to consider last spring and dismissed it without taking it to its investors.(bit.ly/1NLXDcu)

** The catastrophic break-up high over the Sinai Peninsula of a Russian airliner filled with returning Red Sea vacationers was consistent with an explosion or massive structure failure. The Airbus 321 was torn apart, with all 224 on board the St. Petersburg-bound flight killed on Saturday, less than 24 minutes after a predawn take-off as the twin-engined jet neared its cruising altitude above the remote, mountainous, central Sinai. (bit.ly/1NkCpE2)

** Prime-minister-designate Justin Trudeau has picked a small cabinet that will leave a number of Liberal veterans on the back benches, opting for a group of ministers that more accurately reflects Canada's diverse population, sources said. The choices were made last week in a federal building that houses the Canadian Forces Recruitment Center in downtown Ottawa.(bit.ly/1klNw46)

NATIONAL POST

** The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is destroying the personal information of wine, beer and spirit club members that the privacy commissioner said it was wrong to collect - but only after putting up a legal fight that cost more than a quarter of a million dollars. (bit.ly/1l3czJM)

** The Art Gallery of Ontario announced on Friday it will join a global movement to collect Lego for dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's next project. Ai planned another of his massive, trademark installation pieces for an Australian gallery, but the Danish company that makes the tiny plastic bricks refused the order over concerns the piece would further a "political agenda". (bit.ly/1M6ssFZ) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)