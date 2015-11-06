PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China has displaced Canada as the United States’s largest trading partner, a landmark shift that eliminates one of the defining characteristics of the Canadian economy.

Due in part to the crash in oil prices and the reduced value of Canada's energy exports south of the border, U.S. year-to-date trade with China has edged past the total value of U.S. trade with Canada for the first time. (bit.ly/1GOox3Z)

** Ongoing cost-cutting at Bell Media Inc will see the company slash about 270 jobs in Toronto and 110 more in Montreal by the end of November.

The 380 proposed cuts are outlined by Bell Media's vice-president of human resources, Anne McNamara, in a pair of letters to the new Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, MaryAnn Mihychuck. (bit.ly/1lalLfn)

** Home Capital Group Inc said it will take a total of nearly two years for the company to comb through all the mortgages generated by a group of nearly four dozen brokers who were suspended because of allegations their files contained falsified income documents. (bit.ly/1NgLh9k)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal Conservatives have chosen former health minister and Alberta MP Rona Ambrose as their interim replacement for former leader Stephen Harper. (bit.ly/1LUC4FX)

** Wireless provider Telus Corp is planning to reduce its workforce by 1,500 positions as it boosts dividend payments to shareholders.

The Vancouver-based company, which operates one of Canada's biggest telecommunications networks, said on Thursday the layoffs will save as much as C$125 million each year. (bit.ly/1PrLcEj)

** Ikea Canada will double its store count over the next 10 years, its president announced Thursday, a bold testament to the retailer's continued faith in bricks-and-mortar stores despite making sizable gains online. (bit.ly/1L0MwYp) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)