PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Barack Obama's rejection of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline is prompting growing calls for Canada to take dramatic regulatory steps, including implementing a carbon tax, to demonstrate it is serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. president leaned heavily on climate change when explaining why his government rejected TransCanada Corp's proposal, which would shuttle crude from the oil sands to refineries on Texas' Gulf Coast. (bit.ly/1XZbX5Y)

** Canada's Veterans Affairs Minister, Kent Hehr, calls it "devastating and tragic" that 59 soldiers who served in Afghanistan have since taken their lives, and he promises to transform the way Ottawa deals with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have been in combat. (bit.ly/1XZc41t)

** Former Conservative cabinet minister Kellie Leitch says she is considering a run for the Conservative Party leadership, as the unofficial race to replace Stephen Harper begins in the most unlikely of places - Nova Scotia - where the Tories were wiped out in last month's federal election. (bit.ly/1MGE8hV)

NATIONAL POST

** Border officers have been warned that "disillusioned and traumatized foreign fighters" who had been taking part in extremist violence in Syria and Iraq may be trying to slip back into Canada, declassified documents show. (bit.ly/1OyXRXr)

** Research In Motion's Jim Balsillie warns that provisions tucked into the Trans-Pacific Partnership could cost Canada hundreds of billions of dollars - and eventually make signing it the worst public policy decision in the country's history. After poring over the treaty's final text, the businessman who helped build Canadian company Research In Motion, now renamed BlackBerry Ltd , into a $20-billion global player said the deal contains "troubling" rules on intellectual property.(bit.ly/1QoKOHs)

** Canada's prison watchdog wants the new Liberal government to act on outstanding recommendations from his office, including a call to create a deputy commissioner of aboriginal corrections. (bit.ly/1NZ6A20) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)