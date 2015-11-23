PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The oil slump in Alberta and Saskatchewan is threatening to slice national retail sales growth this year by more than half from 2014. Overall retail sales are expected to rise just 2 percent to C$515.32 billion ($384.17 billion) in 2015 from the previous year, compared with a 4.6 percent increase in 2014, pinched by oil troubles in Alberta and Saskatchewan, says a Colliers International forecast for Canada, to be released on Monday. (bit.ly/1SUTT9D)

** Myron Gottlieb, the 72-year-old former theatre mogul, who was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of fraud while president of Livent Inc, says he is now battling a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma called follicular lymphoma. He has been told his cancer has reached Stage 4, the most advanced level, and he is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. (bit.ly/1SUUecw)

** Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson is hopeful the new federal government will produce information soon on the level of foreign investment in residential real estate. (bit.ly/1SUUOqB)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government has rebuffed Air Canada's plea to be compensated for a portion of the more than C$100 million the airline says it has spent over the last five years to accommodate gun-toting sky marshals on its flights. (bit.ly/1PV2utH)

** Anyone with a carbon footprint in Alberta - whether it's consumers or businesses - will soon have to pay greenhouse gas taxes, under a sweeping new climate change policy Premier Rachel Notley announced Sunday. (bit.ly/1SUVix4)

** A mind-bending act of political correctness by student leaders at the University of Ottawa has sparked an international backlash on social media. Student leaders at the university have halted free yoga classes over concerns that its practice was not sufficiently sensitive to yoga's cultural roots. (bit.ly/1PV2cTz)