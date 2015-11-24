PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cash-starved oil sands producers face mounting pressure to slash carbon emissions or dial back long-term growth plans after Alberta's New Democratic Party government unveiled new rules aimed at cleaning up the industry's tarnished reputation. (bit.ly/1lfARA0)

** The Ontario government is preparing to overhaul health care in the province, including scrapping its troubled system for delivering home care and reforming primary care with the aim of improving patient access. (bit.ly/1lfBbyP)

** Planeloads of Syrian refugees are expected to begin landing in Canada next week as Justin Trudeau's Liberal government scrambles to fulfill an election pledge to bring 25,000 new asylum seekers here by year end. (bit.ly/1lfBlpR)

NATIONAL POST

** Sears Hometown store dealers have filed a second $100-million class action suit against Sears Canada Inc , its biggest shareholders and board of directors, alleging they approved hundreds of millions of dollars in special dividends in 2013 that would only benefit the big shareholders. (bit.ly/1lfByJH)

** More than a third of elderly, gravely ill hospital patients are tagged to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation even though they don't want the painful and usually futile measure, concludes a new Canadian study. (bit.ly/1lGXbmC) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)