FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 1
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mayors and provincial officials are putting pressure on the federal government to ensure that Syrian refugees initially settle all over the country instead of congregating in Canada's biggest cities. (bit.ly/1Qa8oY1)

** Alberta's New Democratic Party government has launched an external review into the investigation that cleared former premier Alison Redford of conflict-of-interest allegations. (bit.ly/1ThGEQJ)

** Ridership of the rail link to Toronto's airport has flatlined since the summer, opening up the controversial service to renewed criticism. (bit.ly/1RiQhjC)

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta Securities Commission has given Canadian Oil Sands Ltd until Jan. 4 to find alternative suitors to Suncor Energy Inc's hostile $6.9 billion takeover bid. (bit.ly/1lVfqVJ)

** It's taken five years, four versions of the bill and two members of provincial parliament to bring it forward, but tips in Ontario will soon be protected from employer clawbacks. (bit.ly/1MTpRSo)

** One man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday morning in northwest Toronto, police said. (bit.ly/1YEQiQT) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.