PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mayors and provincial officials are putting pressure on the federal government to ensure that Syrian refugees initially settle all over the country instead of congregating in Canada's biggest cities. (bit.ly/1Qa8oY1)

** Alberta's New Democratic Party government has launched an external review into the investigation that cleared former premier Alison Redford of conflict-of-interest allegations. (bit.ly/1ThGEQJ)

** Ridership of the rail link to Toronto's airport has flatlined since the summer, opening up the controversial service to renewed criticism. (bit.ly/1RiQhjC)

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta Securities Commission has given Canadian Oil Sands Ltd until Jan. 4 to find alternative suitors to Suncor Energy Inc's hostile $6.9 billion takeover bid. (bit.ly/1lVfqVJ)

** It's taken five years, four versions of the bill and two members of provincial parliament to bring it forward, but tips in Ontario will soon be protected from employer clawbacks. (bit.ly/1MTpRSo)

** One man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday morning in northwest Toronto, police said. (bit.ly/1YEQiQT) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)