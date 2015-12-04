PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government is creating an independent board to suggest the names of Canadians who would make good senators and plans to fill the large number of vacancies in the scandal-plagued chamber quickly. (bit.ly/1jCVF3h)

** Suncor Energy Inc has extended its hostile C$4.3-billion takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, giving new hope to investors holding out for a richer offer. (bit.ly/1It8gSl)

** A retired British Columbia Supreme Court judge has been appointed to investigate allegations made against author Steven Galloway, who was suspended last month as chair of the University of British Columbia's creative writing program. (bit.ly/1OC5L1j)

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta government was worried about major potential liabilities when it helped broker a backroom deal with a select group of industry players and green groups that led to a hard cap on oilsands emissions, one of the deal's participants says. (bit.ly/21B9ams)

** With Internet retail sales expected to hit new highs over the Christmas period, Sears Canada's executive chairman admits the department store's Sears.ca online business is in need of a major overhaul. (bit.ly/1Q4IJ4B)

** The Toronto Real Estate Board president said 7,385 homes were sold through the multiple listing service last month, a 14 per cent increase from a year ago. (bit.ly/1NrBzRn) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)