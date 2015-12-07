PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sobeys Inc is moving to drop some controversial supplier pricing practices as the grocer works to streamline its operations and provide better deals for shoppers. Marc Poulin, chief executive officer of Sobeys said the company wants to become more "transparent" and improve pricing. (bit.ly/1Iziv7P)

** The Trudeau government will acknowledge this week that its tax hike on the richest Canadians won't cover the entire cost of its promised tax cut for the middle class, adding to the fiscal pressures on coming federal budgets, sources said. (bit.ly/1lnjNsz)

** Canada has endorsed a call from small island nations to hold global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, putting Ottawa out of step with the United States. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna's backing of the aggressive global-warming goal marked a sharp departure from the position of the Harper government.(bit.ly/1TS5Yxr)

NATIONAL POST

** Small group of Canadian academic scientists have received hundreds of thousands in funding from soft-drink makers, packaged-food trade associations and the sugar industry, turning out studies and opinion articles that often coincide with those businesses' interests. (bit.ly/1Ndlm35) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)