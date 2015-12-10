FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 10
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto police have charged two men with operating one of the largest pyramid schemes in Canadian history, alleging they raised $93 million from investors worldwide through a sham business purporting to sell banner ads for websites. (bit.ly/1lRg1au)

** The head of Bombardier Inc's rail business, Lutz Bertling, is stepping down mere weeks after the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired a 30-per-cent stake in the unit and a say in its strategic direction. (bit.ly/1IWIotc)

NATIONAL POST

** The Globe and Mail Inc has reached a $31-million agreement with Transcontinental Inc to compensate the printing company for reduced revenue from the Toronto-based newspaper (bit.ly/1NOwNNW)

** Quebec is ready to help people with assisted suicide as the province's Dying with Dignity law comes into effect Thursday following a Court of Appeal ruling. (bit.ly/1NjVAdB) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
