PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 14
December 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** After the United Nations summit in Paris, Ottawa's climate-change focus turns to reaching a detailed national climate strategy with the provinces by early March while also moving toward a North American agreement on energy and environmental issues. (bit.ly/1OqYbCr)

** Liberal Party pledges of major new infrastructure spending will start to roll out "very soon" and the federal infrastructure minister says there is no question of scaling back the C$60 billion program over deficit concerns. (bit.ly/1OqYoFE)

NATIONAL POST

** More than two dozen tax auditors, fraud investigators and managers at Canada Revenue Agency appear to have breached their code of ethics by contributing to a major report on political meddling and other problems plaguing Canada's tax system, which they claim cost billions in uncollected revenues. (bit.ly/1lHQBg9)

** Health Canada has made just two attempts to enforce its controversial fertility law since early 2014, mildly rebuking someone who posted bus-shelter ads to hire a surrogate mother, and a company allegedly paying women to donate eggs, internal documents indicate. (bit.ly/1Ns1MAc) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
