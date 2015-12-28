PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Passenger traffic is robust and profits are at record levels for Canada's two largest airlines, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd, as they benefit from the lowest prices for airline fuel since the 2008-09 recession. (bit.ly/1IyevEV)

** The British Columbia Assessment Authority sent out letters to 37,000 homeowners in certain areas two weeks ago, warning that they were likely to see big jumps in property assessments. Sales prices have increased by 25-30 percent in some areas for single-family homes. (bit.ly/1IyeCAt)

** John Beeden, a self-described “Scrawny Old Yorkshireman” from Burlington, Ontario, has become the first person to row solo across the Pacific Ocean, arriving in the eastern Australian city of Cairns after 209 days alone at sea.

NATIONAL POST

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, facing unprecedented scrutiny for its drug pricing and distribution policies, was under more pressure over the Christmas holiday after its chief executive was sent to hospital with what the company called "a severe case of pneumonia." (bit.ly/1IyfgxU) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)