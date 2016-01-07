FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 7
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal cabinet is reviewing options to bolster Canada’s role in the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State that run the gamut from maintaining surveillance and refuelling aircraft to clandestine operations, military and government officials say. (bit.ly/1ZPmbHh)

** North Korea’s triumphal declaration that it detonated its first hydrogen bomb drew global condemnation and threats of new sanctions against the isolated nuclear power Wednesday. But it also raised skepticism from the White House and defense experts, who questioned Pyongyang’s claim to a new and vastly more destructive weapon. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)

** Calfrac Well Services Ltd shares dropped sharply on Wednesday following news that the oilfield service company’s chief financial officer is departing. (bit.ly/1PgBl0z)

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp said Wednesday it intends to file a challenge under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) seeking $15 billion in damages from the United States government over President Barack Obama’s denial of the Keystone XL pipeline. (bit.ly/1TGRIY0) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.