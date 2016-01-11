PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Suncor Energy Inc is under pressure to sweeten its C$4.3 billion ($3.05 billion) takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd after failing to get enough support from its target's shareholders. (bit.ly/1ZW9x9b)

** Small oil and gas firms want the Canadian government to reconsider its pledge to cap the amount that employees can claim through stock-option income deductions. They say the change, if implemented, will be another blow to an industry already downtrodden by depressed crude oil and natural gas prices. (bit.ly/1ZWds63)

** Political and community leaders say the pepper spraying of Syrian refugees in Vancouver is an isolated incident that does not reflect Canadian values. "This is not the Canadian way," Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said in an interview on Sunday. (bit.ly/1ZWaeQ7)

NATIONAL POST

** George Jonas, a journalist, novelist and poet who fled the Soviet suppression of the 1956 Hungarian revolution for a new life in the West, has died aged 80. The cause was not specified; he had been ill for the past several years with Parkinsonism. (bit.ly/1IYrgJh) ($1 = C$1.41) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)