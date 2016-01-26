FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 26
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** WestJet Airlines will suspend some of its regularly scheduled flights from Calgary and Edmonton to divert more of its capacity to Central and Eastern Canada. (bit.ly/200RYII)

** Canadian government plans to require a separate climate test for proposed pipelines and a planned LNG export terminal, which are now under regulatory review, to determine their impact on Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, a move that could impose new delays on billion dollar projects. (bit.ly/200S5E7)

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp announced an unconventional deal with Mogo Finance Technology Inc, an online provider of short-term loans that is looking to build a customer base among young people who shy away from traditional bank branches. (bit.ly/200SfLQ)

NATIONAL POST

** Vancouver is the third least affordable city in the world for a home, and construction constraints are to blame for rising home prices there and in other Canadian cities, according to U.S. group Demographia. (bit.ly/200Sq9Z)

** Fitch Ratings affirmed the default ratings of Canada's largest banks Monday, but changed its outlook on Royal Bank of Canada's to negative from stable. (bit.ly/200SyWK)

** Crude oil prices have fallen so low that oilsands producers are now in danger of seeing negative prices for their bitumen, according to a report Monday from FirstEnergy Capital Corp. (bit.ly/200SI0o) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
