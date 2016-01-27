FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 27
January 27, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations with an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and raised its dividend by 20 percent. (bit.ly/1NzX3v9)

** Alberta suffered its worst year for employment losses since the dark days of the national energy program and early 1980's recession, according to revised labor figures from Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1NzX95S)

** The Ontario government has reached inward for the next leader of the Ontario Securities Commission, nominating the agency's executive director, Maureen Jensen, to replace departed chair Howard Wetston. (bit.ly/1NzXg1c)

NATIONAL POST

** The office of federal environment commissioner, Julie Gelfand, said in a report Tuesday that the National Energy Board has a serious problem tracking whether pipeline companies meet conditions for project approvals. (bit.ly/1NzXt4s)

** Food price inflation has been driving Canadians into the frozen food aisles, according to the CEO of grocery chain Metro Inc, Eric La Flèche. (bit.ly/1nnda9X)

** Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume supports the Energy East pipeline project but he blasted the promoter Tuesday for an "incompetent" sales job. (bit.ly/1NzXSUE) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
