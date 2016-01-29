FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 29
January 29, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The average weekly pay in Alberta fell 2.4 percent to C$1,130 in the year ended November, according to Statistics Canada's survey of employment, payrolls and hours released on Thursday. (bit.ly/1RQzhCE)

** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan has slashed its dividend for the first time in the company's history, highlighting the tension between generous shareholder payouts and dismal commodity prices across the resource sector. (bit.ly/1RQzmX5)

** Chinese authorities have accused Kevin Garratt of "accepting tasks" to gather intelligence on China for Canadian spy services, China's central state-run Xinhua News Agency said in a two paragraph update late on Thursday. (bit.ly/1RQzvK8)

NATIONAL POST

** The spike in financial market volatility around the world will not leave Canada unscathed, said CIBC World Markets, as it downgraded its outlook for the country's economic growth this year. (bit.ly/1m01Jnz)

** Canadian adoption rates of financial services products developed by non-bank online firms, which operate under the umbrella of fintech, could triple in a year, according to a report on Thursday from Ernst and Young. (bit.ly/1m01ZmI)

** TransCanada Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc, the two companies proposing the Energy East and Trans Mountain pipelines, were diplomatic in their responses to the new approval rules announced on Wednesday, saying they had "concerns" about the delays. (bit.ly/1m02BbU) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
